Fancy pieces from Paris' Ritz Hotel to be auctioned

More
The legendary Ritz Hotel in Paris is auctioning off some of its iconic items.
1:49 | 04/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fancy pieces from Paris' Ritz Hotel to be auctioned
Game reacting to can sell all of instantaneous. News most famous of them. Within weeks is something he's the most games for fans of world. It's very unique. Pain is a well. We haven't so Doug then this is maybe she you know this is. The service. We out Stephanie. In the most famous room as a means of this is about him. You know anyway since time is right leave the and you'll we read today here is about it. American people who loves. Friends died. In movies soon and that he's a lot of movies as of its life. Between them to me. The movies. Italian. Within who eats YE something needs you so. He's famous bar I mean can people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54402645,"title":"Fancy pieces from Paris' Ritz Hotel to be auctioned","duration":"1:49","description":"The legendary Ritz Hotel in Paris is auctioning off some of its iconic items.","url":"/International/video/fancy-pieces-paris-ritz-hotel-auctioned-54402645","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.