Father, son jump overboard after boat bursts into flames

More
Video shows the harrowing moment a father and son managed to escape injury after their boat burst into flames at a marina on Australia's Gold Coast.
0:56 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father, son jump overboard after boat bursts into flames

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47046287,"title":"Father, son jump overboard after boat bursts into flames","duration":"0:56","description":"Video shows the harrowing moment a father and son managed to escape injury after their boat burst into flames at a marina on Australia's Gold Coast.","url":"/International/video/father-son-jump-overboard-boat-bursts-flames-47046287","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.