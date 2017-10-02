Fists Fly in Brawl Among South African Lawmakers

The fight broke out as President Jacob Zuma was prepared to deliver an address.
0:59 | 02/10/17

You found that showdown on the senate floor between Elizabeth Warren and Mitch McConnell was bad this is how a government body really brawls and this is in South Africa. And this is parliament just moments before the president Jacob Zuma was to begin an annual address. Over the lawmakers wearing red are opposed to Zuma. And security guards that's who's dressed in white there that lawmakers are demanding resume his resignation because of allegations of corruption. We see our men and women by. Using bad hands. To how much time that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

