Flapjack-flipping relay racers run through London on "Pancake Day"

More
ABC News' Lora Moftah talks with team members from "No 'I' in Pancake" and watches as the races begin.
6:59 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flapjack-flipping relay racers run through London on "Pancake Day"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45802072,"title":"Flapjack-flipping relay racers run through London on \"Pancake Day\"","duration":"6:59","description":"ABC News' Lora Moftah talks with team members from \"No 'I' in Pancake\" and watches as the races begin.","url":"/International/video/flapjack-flipping-relay-racers-run-london-pancake-day-45802072","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.