Now Playing: Flower patches bloom in south China city

Now Playing: Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland

Now Playing: Baby panda keeps trying to run away from mom

Now Playing: It's tea time at Kenya's famous 'Giraffe Manor'

Now Playing: Nubian giraffes facing a 'silent extinction'

Now Playing: River turns bright green to the horror of residents

Now Playing: Russian fighter jets buzz USS Porter in the Black Sea

Now Playing: Kim Jong Nam attack: What we know

Now Playing: UN emergency relief coordinator visits family during Yemen tour

Now Playing: Topsy-turvy weather across the globe

Now Playing: Tour the Charles Dickens Museum in London

Now Playing: Drone footage of Mount Etna volcano erupting

Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: US forces invade Iraq in 2003

Now Playing: Bear claws at open car window at nature park

Now Playing: E-cigarette battery explodes in man's pocket

Now Playing: Etna volcano erupts in fiery show of lava in eastern Sicily

Now Playing: Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination

Now Playing: Meet the clowns and costumed competitors in London's pancake relay race

Now Playing: Flapjack-flipping relay racers run through London on Pancake Day