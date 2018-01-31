French authorities look for Quiksilver CEO in Atlantic

Pierre Agnes' empty boat was found washed up Tuesday off the coast of southwest France.
01/31/18

Transcript for French authorities look for Quiksilver CEO in Atlantic
Police search at sea for the CEO of the sports Wear company quick sell our. Empty boat owned by peer Agnes washed up on a beach in southwestern France boats and helicopters. Are now searching the area surfers know the region that for its intense sometimes dangerous ways Agnes who is 54 years old became the CEO of the company back in twenty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

