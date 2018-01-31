Transcript for French authorities look for Quiksilver CEO in Atlantic

Police search at sea for the CEO of the sports Wear company quick sell our. Empty boat owned by peer Agnes washed up on a beach in southwestern France boats and helicopters. Are now searching the area surfers know the region that for its intense sometimes dangerous ways Agnes who is 54 years old became the CEO of the company back in twenty.

