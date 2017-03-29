Funnel cloud spotted in Texas

More
Cellphone video captures funnel cloud in Stamford, Texas, as much of the state was under a tornado watch or warning Tuesday evening.
0:26 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Funnel cloud spotted in Texas
They worry you get over here let go inside. They enjoyed under the gun away from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46439774,"title":"Funnel cloud spotted in Texas","duration":"0:26","description":"Cellphone video captures funnel cloud in Stamford, Texas, as much of the state was under a tornado watch or warning Tuesday evening.","url":"/International/video/funnel-cloud-spotted-texas-46439774","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.