Generators, transformer installed in San Juan, Puerto Rico

More
U.S. Army engineers installed two power generators and a transformer at the Puerto Rico Medical Center in San Juan.
1:04 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Generators, transformer installed in San Juan, Puerto Rico
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50669750,"title":"Generators, transformer installed in San Juan, Puerto Rico","duration":"1:04","description":"U.S. Army engineers installed two power generators and a transformer at the Puerto Rico Medical Center in San Juan.","url":"/International/video/generators-transformer-installed-san-juan-puerto-rico-50669750","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.