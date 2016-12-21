Transcript for German Authorities Confirm Manhunt for Tunisian Man Wanted Over Berlin Attack

Today officials hunting for the terrorist who killed twelve people and injured dozens of others at this Christmas market in Berlin. And arm now identified a suspect this home among the places are searching for a Tunisian man in his early twenties. As German newspapers report that the suspects ID papers were found in his hijacked a truck on Monday this holiday market was packed with shoppers as that truck barreled through crushing stalls and people a Christmas tree reportedly stopping the semi after ninety devastating arts August and this was not. This place was not protected enough prices claiming responsibility for the massacre that was carried out after recent message posted by the terror group. Encouraging supporters to use trucks to plowed through public gatherings. The scene German prime Chancellor Angela Merkel laying flowers. Dozens of other Christmas markets across Germany opened under heavy security. For the first time since the attack. Now some whites. Thank you thank quite everything. Meanwhile the manhunt is intensifying with German police saying the suspect is likely armed. Explaining he shot the truck's driver to death after the hijacking. And that gun has not yet been found. RC Gonzales ABC news New York.

