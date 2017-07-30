Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders

More
Around 100 people were left suspended when the cable car line crossing the River Rhine in Cologne malfunctioned on Sunday afternoon.
0:51 | 07/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48937604,"title":"Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders","duration":"0:51","description":"Around 100 people were left suspended when the cable car line crossing the River Rhine in Cologne malfunctioned on Sunday afternoon.","url":"/International/video/germany-dozens-trapped-mid-air-cologne-cable-cars-48937604","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.