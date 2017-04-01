Giant Floating Walkway Opens on Chinese River

Covering 54,000 square meters, the floating path is at the Hongshui River tourist resort in southwestern China's Guizhou province.
0:47 | 01/04/17

Covering 54,000 square meters, the floating path is at the Hongshui River tourist resort in southwestern China's Guizhou province.
