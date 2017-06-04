Girl found living with monkeys in India

More
The girl behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs, when she first arrived at the hospital.
0:47 | 04/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl found living with monkeys in India

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46630707,"title":"Girl found living with monkeys in India","duration":"0:47","description":"The girl behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs, when she first arrived at the hospital. ","url":"/International/video/girl-found-living-monkeys-india-46630707","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.