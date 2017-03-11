Great Pyramid's previously hidden 'void' hailed by some scientists, dismissed by Egyptian experts

More
Egypt's antiquities ministry says researchers should not have rushed to publicly announce this week the "discovery" of a hidden chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.
0:14 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Great Pyramid's previously hidden 'void' hailed by some scientists, dismissed by Egyptian experts
The mystery more than 4000 years old scientists have now found a quote big void inside great pyramid of Giza. At white area is a 100 foot long space possibly a gallery some archaeologists have just avoid may be a clue how the pyramid built.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50914357,"title":"Great Pyramid's previously hidden 'void' hailed by some scientists, dismissed by Egyptian experts","duration":"0:14","description":"Egypt's antiquities ministry says researchers should not have rushed to publicly announce this week the \"discovery\" of a hidden chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.","url":"/International/video/great-pyramids-previously-hidden-void-hailed-scientists-dismissed-50914357","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.