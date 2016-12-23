Hijackers of Libyan Jet Surrender After Releasing Passengers and Crew

Hijackers who took over a commercial plane from Libya and diverted it to the Mediterranean island of Malta have surrendered and are now in custody, according to Maltese officials.
0:29 | 12/23/16

You hijackers are now in custody. After diverting and threatening to blow up a Libyan plane 118. Passengers and crews. We're on board the after Kenya Airways flight they were heading to the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Instead the fight was forced to land in Malta everyone on board was released and the hijackers surrendered. The hijackers had a gun and a hand grenade on them a second pistol was found on the plane a pilots at the men were seeking political asylum. In Europe.

