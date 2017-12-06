Transcript for Hole in plane engine leads to emergency landing

A huge hole an engine forced a pact jetliner to make an emergency landing in Sydney Australia. The China eastern airlines plane was heading to Shanghai thirty minutes into the flight. Passengers said they heard a loud noise and smelled something burning. The pilots declared an emergency and returned safely to Sydney investigators are trying to figure out what happened no one on board was injured. Check out this incident caught on dash cam the bus in Japan a speeding car goes here and warned slamming into the bus after crashing through immediate. The car's driver was killed in that wreck. But no serious injuries among the nearly four dozen people on that bus.

