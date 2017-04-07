-
Now Playing: Huge bonfire explodes in Italy
-
Now Playing: Caretaker serenades baby rhino
-
Now Playing: Seal caught chilling out on rubber boat off N. Ireland
-
Now Playing: Curious whale encounters diver
-
Now Playing: Fisherman catches hammerhead shark in Florida
-
Now Playing: Police detective rescues bear cub from net
-
Now Playing: Lava flows down Hawaii volcano
-
Now Playing: Navy wife hides pregnancy from deployed husband, reveals surprise at his homecoming
-
Now Playing: Baby sea otter rescued in Vancouver
-
Now Playing: Umbrella art display in Sardinia, Italy
-
Now Playing: Watermelon 'dresses' are taking over social media just in time for summer
-
Now Playing: Michigan couple, both 99, celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
-
Now Playing: Rare Amur leopard cubs debut
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion on the sun
-
Now Playing: Dolphins join surfers in South Africa
-
Now Playing: Stunning bioluminescence off Eaglehawk Neck in Tasmania
-
Now Playing: Pod of dolphins tail sailboat in England
-
Now Playing: Animals in Rome beat the heat
-
Now Playing: Baby born on Spirit Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: Squirrel wreaks havoc on London Underground