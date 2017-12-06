Transcript for Hundreds of demonstrators arrested in Russia

Also a headline out of Russia tonight. And one of the largest anti Kremlin protests in years tens of thousands took to the streets across the country. Protesting government corruption clashing with police more than a thousand people taken into custody. Among them Putin critic Alexi no ball only to organize the protests he was arrested on his way to the rally in Moscow and sentenced to thirty days behind bars.

