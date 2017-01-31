Transcript for Hundreds of US Tanks Deploy to Eastern Europe

I have less agreeable for ABC news digital. I think got on a polish army training. It withdrew from the Afghan soldiers from the fourth infantry division to a he had training with the polls. And on a mission to deter. Russian aggression in east and Europe we're gonna go to meet such induced that it shows around. Some of its tanks I it's it. To register as the events I think is about about these victims. It only. Everything belt thing. What. Army. The hope that we have your. The first vehicle that hit the if you're from around. 5000 yards and they act. Problem would involve. 762. 41. Good caliber and a main gun. Yet. Was he got to do it right now when. With the kids and the little. Don't care. Political fire rapidly continuously. A unify that today. All of this will be fired one engagement that we. The loader. It TC. Bulletin daughter. She. Thing. And say. When you you can needs only Hannity today announced the range any it yes we thought we actually get noticed third street names right now. That's it. Looked over the radio. Prices of its own and AM. A little. Actual target. 700000. What. And forty. And so like what decides that night easiest target is show the X marbles it's actually plywood. That this thing. Looks. That's awful thing. We just made a comment made heckled. And the idea is is that it is any. Cinemax area. How often do you. Wire. Yet so you. Source cited by combining our life together the link up with the gun fire hits and a mass that target every time. And this is a on the route. About doing this stationary that's this and the government move up. Well fire would back down the list is loaded it and it's the school's. All school hours. I mean that's seen it yet there getting hit and then. And it didn't. Is over is. That lays the networks like. The flight itself over. Connect the tree field. Since last. Especially the young fires. An active fires sometimes they have to visit Turkey that different exit breached that raises the gun just enough the fire or. I have to go to absolutely all of its whose Pittsburgh CS of compensate. For that is noon October stated the actual computer inside the vehicle pulled states. The elevation or you go to the tests are thankful it goes well the got largely pulled the arts it. Don't go along. And X and you guise of some other. So I guess this is not totally unfamiliar. And that's K two you're not really actually a lot of parts and our government to them at or help us get to. So we can't please don't hear. But what is basically the same. Also always all of this vehicle. Expand to. S.'s welcome and they like Nancy yes Tulane. At Sony how many tanks and air in this deployment right now. Since. It certainly going off to. I mean in all of this as this you know is today. They seem to reassure. The country's in this reason that the US has that back in the event. And any conflict in Russian case Russian peace Ukraine again. Reasoning here to. Trailer divorce you multi training and also saying that the US has its. I mean. He had lessons are actually the pulls it. Yes we actually had a combined arms live fire exercise few days ago. We've got a chance to shoot with the police and take bruising or Bradley crews called for a three. Because each take one of the pairs. So we have one American tank one section combined with polish leopard tank. The same sex extra weight man was the coolest thing. All right we have got to know they got down some and we have a conversation talked about Poland where they're from. Get the. That was to give us a sense. How they feel about you being here and sense of Russian. All seriousness of it for that is more like this. Train with the Americans plus it's. Bonus room. We want you. And it's you this time back. This is. Kate. As today and yes one of the things that people nets missed the American tanks souls do. And Kelly yet correct. A long haul but at fourteen years in Iraq. It. Yet kindly get much further away from. Those and other guys at this point. It's a when he got out on the range. About race. Previous. Well simple. Roy allowed runs in the way that wants. I mean it and getting eight innings that night you know that you in. Inside strangely there. Basically sit discourage Russia from. From invading another country. It's strange situation. Just doesn't understand. It's. Seeing him do anything I mean there watching us and wants them. We want to say they want us for me it's my feelings toward being here expect is the US war two was here. And it's just history. Here you'll see and experience they. Yeah I night I was thing as a remarkable thing is that you know the last time the US some I was in this the none Zain in Europe and move was cheering. A little Sioux and ending told the cola. It's. Some yet is that it's historical it's the have you had struck a similar business that's true. Thanks very process that is straight. You know we hope that we got a guy on the range then. As you see. And there's a significant number of yes thanks it. It's 87 thanks to be deployed as the largest since the end of the Cold War it's the first time. That such a heavy deployment is being sent. Insidious. Reason in the east and Europe and the former. Satellite states it's any union. And in a rush it sees that as a provocation. SS I describe it. Nene says they hit yesterday here just to reassure. The polls. And also physically the Baltic States. Son dies in question now which Donald Trump it's an action because of his public embrace of Vladimir Putin an awesome because of his criticism. All of NATO. Everyone we talked to here at the moment says they'll be extremely surprised to see any change. In this so deployment they think and now today here for the long run. And I thanks for joining us and passion revote for ABC news. In Saigon opponent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.