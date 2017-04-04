A look inside da Vinci's 15th century villa

More
With Milan Design Week underway, ABC News' Sarah Hucal takes us on a tour of Casa Degli Attalani, the 15th century villa where Leonardo da Vinci lived when he painted his religious masterpiece, "The Last Supper."
20:12 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look inside da Vinci's 15th century villa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46576614,"title":"A look inside da Vinci's 15th century villa ","duration":"20:12","description":"With Milan Design Week underway, ABC News' Sarah Hucal takes us on a tour of Casa Degli Attalani, the 15th century villa where Leonardo da Vinci lived when he painted his religious masterpiece, \"The Last Supper.\"","url":"/International/video/inside-da-vincis-15th-century-villa-46576614","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.