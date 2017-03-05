Inside Princess Diana's tumultuous love affair before her untimely death

Royal insiders reflect on the late royal's summer of romance before she was tragically killed in 'The Last 100 Days of Diana,' airing Sunday, May 7 on ABC.
I think has that was very much in public but. Had a reading reached in its tether. Because Diana pushed and pushed and pushed him to go public and say we're a couple and he wouldn't he didn't want to. That must have been very painful. Especially for somebody is emotionally. In the two hours she lost and it got to the point where it was an ultimatum. Either we go optical. Or you know this happened. Hasn't it could not save the words the princess wanted to hear but he also couldn't that's again. So they met today in the following night here at Kensington Palace. Hasn't would like to say they spent the night together. They were COLT in a classic novice like breaking. And make. She said. I know. I know that you wouldn't marry me. They go learn. To lose here.

