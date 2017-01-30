Transcript for International Community Reacts to President Trump's Travel Ban

Welcome back I don't we'll read alongside not now lies and we are joined now. Live from Cairo by Rhonda Ali run. Thank you for joining us we understand that you have been speaking to people affected by. President trumps executive order that he signed on Friday night. All weekend and we thank you for joining us for getting to a place we could talk to us and hopefully shed some light on what you've been seeing and hearing. These past few days. Thank you. I don't defend it happened having. Heavy part time over the weekend update you think that the ordinance. I spoke to families from accidents you have from Yemen. And it's for them it's all of the common sentiment switches what's really going to the next nuns looked. Everything at state and now we don't know what's gonna happen to us. And you tell us a little bit about how the information. Was first made available to some of the family. We were talking Q how did they first find out that their travel would be affected. Yet. Some of them. The order came out when they will go to bed that for example that was pulled to Flint city and Anthony got. We'll is on easily done it yet in transit to kind of an entity asking and I'm putting on I don't think that his putting that's and he was dilute. About the order which hadn't heard about it I was told that he cannot it came. And another woman is Canadian. Living in in Beijing Olympics in husbands thought there. Was this incumbent and build on the late night. And Dulles airport it's living that's you cannot come and present annually she had no Villa. But that would also others. Led refugees entire student athletes is we'll cut that thing grosses all of the application was. Was read you and then just one week or two weeks before there was supposed to Trabant. They heard the new us. Setting every thing. The food advocates quitting their jobs. And then now they don't know what's up. What options did these people affected by this executive order half an hour they just in the mount. Those limbo they have moved him. Some have reached out to him. The eight. Refugees and migration agency they're with some east out there and this is that silver nothing Noe Noe has an answer for them. I bet we'll know that kind of travel especially when you mentioned Syrian refugee families even talking about. Having undergone it several months long vetting process as he mentioned making. There's like decisions. For what they thought would be the next step. When you talk to them now and and they had their planes have to change so dramatically. What are they telling you what we're kind of things are they saying to you now. There's DP that is paid. They. Either keep the boys. Need for those someone comes to the other preventive unit and then finally I'm. Seeing a eating that. Stations. Thing. Beyond that of a blank needs it and then finally we're Philip things happen. You think it get your kids so big education and then it was and he taking away from them they had completed that if they. To your knowledge how has this affected. The mood of the people that you've spoken to in regard to how they view the United States of America. It's. To be honest a lot of doesn't keep that have been encouraged buying the relatives and a sense of solidarity that they've been watching over the past few days. At pet has been mean moving and I think this is let's giving some of them hope. And on the other hand they're keeping horses. It was see it does mean that it's not immune. If he would act Arabs and Muslims. Is nothing new that they are beings. They being seen as the enemy. And the heat and this isn't a continuation of a sentiment but that's been around for a long time for these cute that's what makes them worry and makes. It's possible. It Rhonda outside of the families who travel was affected. It's by that since you're there in Cairo give a sense of how the news the travel ban. Was received there by the general public in terms of how was covered by the news and other people. There has there even and. Hundreds. We're giving you found that guns and it. It's been just. Thought originally been immune to inflation things coming from the US and has nothing. Government statement and efficiently than it. Isn't let's go. Things. What's been in the general perception from people you. Have spoken to are what coverage you have seen. Sorry. What exactly. Of the limited coverage there has been in a the few people you have spoken to. How has it been relayed to the people in cut. Yeah. Independent thinking or focusing more on the confidence of the US which is giving them hope that this thing once some sort of fresh air I think. The bill could coverages seeing it has not created its over the egyptians have not been effective at the moment. But for that he'd been have been affected by the Sunday seemed international coverage is what their guns and let. Most of them see it I like the Pope depression can really make a difference. And a lot of them astray and I also an amber panels and number of them. I had this kept that is I'm thinking that this is may be just like. They act. Some noise but by yes I cases. I'm curious because little argument here about why this might not work in the national security interest red Erica is that it could actually. Adds to anti American cents. You may have had a kids talked to a lot of about it but based on your time reporting there deep think that that's. I think I think it then I think not I think maintenance and wrote this appointment they days. Admit that use difference in making sure that. The national opinion does not ship to tours that idea of having a negative sentiment towards the US of course if it exists and it has existed. Is an island of ICC. Is seeing seeing that you as a resident. And then. As it and it you noticed an assist as the place targeting as the bush fixes I think it's he had that it has also been. A position of the opposition voices that should combatants on such displays. What do you make of the fact that. President trump when announcing this executive order referred to 9/11 and the need to prevent that from. An event like 9/11 from happening again although the countries that this bad effects had nothing really to do. With the September 11 attacks have the people you've spoken to. Had an opinion either way on on that disconnect. Clarissa of course and also did one inning about the choice of content. And especially at that did the biggest mysteries thank back from the US. Was denied an accident that was none of these nationalities where both then. So the big question that everyone is saying they're not seeing that these countries. Nations decent like Egypt Saudi Arabia and immigrants or Lebanon's beyond that that they just Nixon questioned the logic behind the back. Getting that these countries have not need. And exercise any action physical pet on yeah. So Rhonda for the families you have spoken to were affected by the quarter. What's next what do they do now. If they did Allen say they have nothing but sleep in it if you legacy is no longer in their parents in the hands of big government time is isn't that the equally true. Where do they plan on waiting those to whom or are not from Kyra. Those those soaring high refugee is. That inning guy O four number of years. All right Rhonda what before we let you go just you know for our audience what do you think it's important. For people here to understand about them of those people who have been affected. By the order and who remain outside of the US. I think to a great extent. I don't dispute that I had to be fined Landis and we see it. With a sense of some of that at the end of the lawyers and sons ages Washington front seat and it. Airport but for people who don't understand the most important thing to knowledge that I. These they're not numbers in the eighties he's actually been they face him did you that are vacant thirteen. Has been thinking away from them on if they didn't play as attends an event tonight and I luncheonette being needy civilians in need. Think we give them a good chance he couldn't even with the citizens benefit within any of them anxiously wait until you eat that night in the and end of the month is an undefeated them. It's what he did he would and they want to be right back. Rhonda holly reporting live from Cairo doing great and important work thank you so much Rhonda for joining us and explaining. The situation on the ground there for just small fraction of people affected by president talked executive order he signed on Friday night banning. Members citizens from seven countries in the Middle East. As reasonable. It was able around work. But the people there are still say. We still hold hope into the fact that America is the place where that kind of opportunity can come through for Ina VE brightness of the American beacon. Could be argued it seems to be dimming in these past few days when it was just news after news of of really historically un American things happening but. To many across the world it's still the place to be in and hopefully that. Sentiment will not change and standing in the world. We'll see more headline venture coming. In the days ahead hey thanks for joining us guys here Wear your latest headlines for now. And I am already we will season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.