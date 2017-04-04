Transcript for Investigation into Russian subway attack continues

Hey guys I'm on the back ready for another update this time. On yesterday's deadly attack on a subway in Russia the death total has now risen an investigators are beginning to share some tea tails. About the man they believe we're behind the attack. ABC's Alex mark org joins us live now from saint. Petersburg with the latest on that Alex what are we now learn it. Good evening I'm not sitting outside this and I am actress yesterday this attack took place almost 36 hours ago it in the tunnel between hearings and I. And down to the technology institute that was around 3 PM. Local time when what we understand now it was a suicide bomber according to be Russian authorities. Blew himself up on his subway cars the train driver actually continued to drive. Down to that next down to the technology institute is now being praised for because. Even though that that this car had been blown open there clearly dead and wounded. It was a way for the wounded today and be evacuated more quickly people immediately started pitching in passengers were on the train people were on the platform. Down there at the technology. Institute we are learning from. The Russian authorities that the the alleged attacker was a 22 year old Russian nationals had been born. In the central Asian nation of Kazakhstan and its second biggest city called both but he had been living and working. Here in Saint Petersburg has been no claimed responsibility. So far there has been no sort of no sense of what the motive was but the Russian authorities authorities are treating this as a terrorist act. And Alex. He noted there had yet to be an official claim of responsibility for the attack as sometimes accompanies these kinds of things. Is there anything you learned there any reports that we hearing that may indicate if there was a larger network reports behind that circuit. This just the action of one man. Oftentimes we've seen this in the past and sadly you and I have talked about this a lot from various in various places in in Europe and elsewhere. A lot of times what we'll see in the wake of these taxes is groups like ice this claiming responsibility even if they have no connection. To the attack say that this was a soldier's account that we saw that just two weeks ago in London at Westminster Abbey way and the attacker. Brands and including. Police officers so far there has been no claim responsibility. I have to say because this is rush in the immediate assumption is going to go to. Two Islamic extremism and this is a country that long before the war in Syria long before the rise of crisis. Has been dealing with Islamic extremism on multiple fronts. For small down in the southern route between the caucuses. Ingushetia. Chechnya Dagestan. But also in Central Asia and we now don't know. That there are thousands of people from southern Russia from Central Asia went on to fight we've crisis. In Iraq and Syria Syria thousands of people were there fighting. Many of whom were coming home many of Myanmar and are inspired your home by those groups to carry out its. The worst news biting. On the side of prison Bashar Assad regime in Syria against diocese so that would further fuel. These kinds of attacks and he immediate assumption. Is going to be did it but that is what inspired this attack but authorities are very much still digging into the background to figure out what is what might have been. He mentioned the war in Syria there this part of this larger conversation right that. This action may have been in retaliation for Russia's intervention. In this theory in the war are people talking about that they area we had. Any kind of response to that from Russian officials. Well there's certainly some level of speculation frankly Emmy night equity awards here in a corruption and in. It's in this is the kind of attack that we would is expected in retaliation. Four four Russia's actions in in Syria we've certainly seen seen in Europe in Paris and Brussels in Turkey. I want ice assistant responsibility for major tax I say that it's in response to to that coalition going in and attacking them. In in Iraq and Syria now. The Syrian were so incredibly complicated than you find prices in the middle between. The one side the Syrian regime and the Russians and the other side which is the sort of the European American Turkish coalition. So as. Crisis has lost ground in Iraq and Syria and it lost a significant. Amount of ground in both countries the expectation was that these kinds of attacks would be on the rise there certainly didn't coals for its. Via via a crisis but so far like as we've said no claim responsibility there hasn't been seen elsewhere. In eastern discovery of of a videotape of the attacker. Filmed before and pledging allegiance two the so called Islamic states so for now it's just a theory. Now let me talk a little bit about that yesterday with our colleague Patrick were about to sort of a larger context as you mentioned you know. Terrorism Islamic terrorism in particular is nothing new. Two books there but there hasn't been a major attack in Saint Petersburg in quite some time correct me if I'm wrong. Some curious how people there have been accessing them and how. Light as you noticed it has changed or not it. It's a very good question what do. There's obviously a tremendous amount of shock here and a mechanism speaking fairly quietly because we're in this makeshift memorial here in front of the metro station. And for the past 36 hours we've seen flowers piling up. It's 11 o'clock at night here people are becoming all night. To lay flowers and light candles and to pay their respects it's quite cold out here night. So of course this is tremendous shock of course is tremendous and this but. This country has more resilience. In the face of care that that denser than most certainly been in Europe are. Or the United States this country is is not one. Is it is a stranger to terrorism. On a personal note I. Cover up should at exactly seven years ago the very first story that I covered for. ABC was a double suicide bombing in that metro in Moscow since then we've seen. A suicide bombing in Volgograd in the southern city voters got right for the city Olympics that killed sixteen people. In 2015 there was the Russian plane came down in in the Egyptian desert killing more than 200 people so while of course there is a cement sense of sadness. This is something that terrorists something that the Russian people known terrorists something that the Russian people have come to expect. And it's certainly something that they know. Will happen again so while there is a tremendous sense of sadness in the wake of this tactic that left fourteen people dead there is a sense of of. Moving on getting on with the lives. Looking ahead now Alec you know oftentimes we have similar attacks in other countries we hear about. Raids and for the massive search is being launched by investigators. Has there been anything like that there or do we know with Russian officials are searching for anyone else in connection. With its attack. We don't listen to is certainly are and you have Seawright the last major terror attack that we saw. In in the past few months and weeks was the one in Turkey for example on when more than thirty people were killed on New Year's even. And here we immediately so outraged we knew they had a sense of of what they're looking for the immediately rounded up. A dozens of people were not necessarily CNET did it doesn't really mean it's none of that is not happening. The the Russian officials Russian authorities the intelligence services haven't been as forthcoming. As perhaps other intelligence services are in terms of what they know there obviously. Working hard most a lot of what we're learning is coming out and in the Russian press the Russian state media before it actually comes out officially so. What we know so far. Is is is that the general. Outline of of this young man's background of this portrait. That his 22 years old man who was originally from Kyrgyzstan and an had been living here but beyond that we can only assume that the authorities are digging into his back there trying to figure out. Who news communicating it have carried out raids. On on on where he's believed to live had been interrogating. His friends and family. But that's all just. That they're they're not being extraordinarily transparent but they are going to be very aggressively. In trying to figure out who this young man was widely carried out whether he's connected to anyone else. Hi Alex Moore park live for us and Saint Petersburg thanks for following this story to be following your reporting here. Thanks all of you for joining us as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. For the latest on that and more I'll be back you're thin thanks for joining us I'm on in the math.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.