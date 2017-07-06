Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attacks in Iran

It is turning out to be a busy wind river to start with that breaking news overseas deadly attacks. In the capital of Iran Iranian state media say four attackers restoring the nation's parliament building in Tehran shooting and wounding at least eight people. All entrances and exit gates at parliament were closed and lawmakers and reporters were honored to remain in place inside that chamber. And about ten miles away at least one person was killed after gunmen and a suicide bomber attacked a shrine to the Ayatollah Khamenei. A security guard was killed in that attack. And a woman we're told is under arrest as a result of that now it's not known if the attacks are linked to see the parliament building their an old photos. No group immediately claimed responsibility. But he will not in the last 48 hours tensions and among the gulf states have been at their highest level since the gulf war we're gonna continue to keep an eye on the situation there in the Middle East.

