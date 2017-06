Transcript for ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military

Breaking news right now and what could potentially be a big developments in the fight against terror rush of this morning claiming it has killed the leader of crisis. In an air strike they're Russian defense ministry says Abu Bakar Al by daddy was killed three weeks ago. Along with other top militants he USO has not confirmed this news is yet. And this comes as ice is continues to lose territory in Iraq and Syria for years Al bag Dotty has been one of the world's most wanted men. A 25. Million dollar reward from the US for information leading to his capture. The last public video a bag daddy was from a mosque in Mosul back. In 2014. And apparently he has been on the run quite a bit since then again Russian this morning says it has killed the leader of crisis of course we're gonna continue to stay. On top of this breaking story and bring you the very latest if and when. We get confirmation.

