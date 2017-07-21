A look at what ISIS left behind in the suburbs of Raqqa, Syria

More
Ian Pannell reports on the oxycodone and diazepam the fighters left behind.
2:24 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at what ISIS left behind in the suburbs of Raqqa, Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48755582,"title":"A look at what ISIS left behind in the suburbs of Raqqa, Syria","duration":"2:24","description":"Ian Pannell reports on the oxycodone and diazepam the fighters left behind.","url":"/International/video/isis-left-suburbs-raqqa-syria-48755582","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.