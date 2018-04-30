Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program

More
The remarks came as Trump decides whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.
2:44 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
Secret. From part. We're very short and you won't secret to your Clough. Okay most years. Soaring. You will do all. Your. No place in. Reviewed by Iran's former. Yeah. It is on route one thing. You wo plus it's. As. Your problems and did. Limbaugh who. There's world. And general. We're intent. Here it is. Your word was. Very few. Lofton most of the ball. Murder. Please go. Yeah yeah. Of the minister of his son holes and irritable. Welcome to news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54834557,"title":"Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program","duration":"2:44","description":"The remarks came as Trump decides whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.","url":"/International/video/israeli-prime-minister-iran-lied-nuclear-program-54834557","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.