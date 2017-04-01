Israeli Soldier Guilty of Manslaughter in Shooting of Incapacitated Palestinian Assailant

Sgt. Elor Azaria, 20, was caught on video fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian man who had stabbed an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron last March.
0:38 | 01/04/17

Transcript for Israeli Soldier Guilty of Manslaughter in Shooting of Incapacitated Palestinian Assailant
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

