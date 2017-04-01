-
Now Playing: 105-Year-Old Frenchman Sets Cycling Record
-
Now Playing: Smog Rolls Into Beijing
-
Now Playing: Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins
-
Now Playing: Rio De Janeiro Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Intense Eruption From Mexican Volcano
-
Now Playing: Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck With Fireworks on Fire
-
Now Playing: Time Lapse of Rolling Smog Shows Beijing's Pollution Problem
-
Now Playing: Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub
-
Now Playing: Car Rolls Off Ferry in Australia
-
Now Playing: Woman Caught in Rip Current Airlifted to Safety
-
Now Playing: Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack
-
Now Playing: Countdown to 2017 Around the World
-
Now Playing: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Karachi, Pakistan Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Moscow Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Official: 'No Explosion' in Deadly Russian Plane Crash
-
Now Playing: Seized Ancient Mummy Artifacts Unveiled