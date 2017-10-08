Japan marks 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing of Nagasaki

A peace ball rang out as hundreds took part in a memorial ceremony in Nagasaki on Wednesday to commemorate the day 72 years ago when the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on the city, killing more than 150,000 people.
08/10/17

