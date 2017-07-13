Jet engine blast knocks over tourist on popular Caribbean beach, killing her

Police say that a 57-year-old New Zealand woman has died after being knocked over by the blast of air released from a jet engine at a popular Caribbean beach in St. Maarten--a tourist hub known in no small part for its close proximity to an airport runway
0:46 | 07/13/17

