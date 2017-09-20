Transcript for John Kelly's facepalm at Trump's United Nations speech goes viral

But you know, speaking of the changes the world is still wrapping its head around yesterday's U.N. Speech by the guy in the white house. Some people call him 45. That's all. They just call him 45. The guy in the white house where he took a very different approach than his predecessors. Take a look. ??? We must redouble our efforts to stop further proliferation of nuclear weapons. We must control our efforts to control nuclear proliferation. It doesn't mean we can be indifferent. History shows. Crush the losers terrorists. Rocketman is on a suicide mission for himself. We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Now apparently his supporters are cheering this speech. They feel it was very masculine and very guy. But maybe his chief of staff John Kelly didn't seem to be as thrilled when he was listening to it. Throw this up. Who's a former general. Yeah. Wait. That looks like me on election night frankly. Is there one more? It's significant because he started that pose right after he called North Korea a band of criminals. That's when John Kelly did this. Remember he's a former general. He knows all about war. He knows the implications of declaring war on a regime like the north Korean regime. Someone wrote something like I'm collecting the faces of John Kelly like po ke Monday cards. Last year Obama said of north Korea. We could obviously destroy north Korea with our arsenal. Aside from the humanitarian cost of that they're right next door to our vital ally South Korea. Which brings us to the question is anyone thinking about what this really means? To China, to Japan. We are. I'm wondering if anybody else is. Tough talk is fine. This is not -- this is not a separation. Korea is side by side. Are we evacuating everyone. How does this work? Does this make America safer this kind of rhetoric with north Korea. Our president is supposed to keep us safe. I don't know that tweaking the dog's nose like you said yesterday whoopi makes us safer. Or calling names. What are you 12? That shouldn't -- He's like a kid. At this point I think name calling shouldn't surprise us. The one thing I did hear and this was noted with some of the people that jumped out more bipartisan there were parts he keep saying sovereignty. He said it like 21 times. In some ways it came off did he spo did yoe think. Then he contradicted himself in some of the parts on north Korea. If you touch our allies or you don't respect your people, we will be forced to do. It kind of makes it -- what? Oh, my god we'll be right back.

