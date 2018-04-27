Transcript for July 23, 1986: The marriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Royal weddings make a nice change from the daily diet of dilemmas we report on that they are now the duke and Duchess of York. All sorts of people to spend little time today debating whether Fergie was as good looking a bride is Diana was a lot of other folks are still wondering why all the fuss. But as we said on a day in July it's not bad news in London ABC's Richard thrill kill. The forecast was. Wide weather but there was no rain or anything else to spoil the day. The queen's go first to Westminster Abbey. The bride who. Prince Andrew and as of today also that you duke of York the baron Killy made. And the rule of Inverness. Finally the bride. Sarah Ferguson revealing a last best kept secret in what. Her wedding gown completely. Beat the train. All in attendance for the crowning event in society that's as high society as you can guess mrs. Reagan was there. And mrs. Thatcher the prime minister. It funneled the plot of most weddings except this one was bigger and longer. And the preacher was the archbishop of Canterbury. Without enough come but on and keep. In sickness and in hell. So long as she bends shall native. I'm Sarah flood andrews' name a little bit being under. Christian and that. And forsaking. Keep me and then on to him. So long as she bids from Lee and. The pages in brides maids being children of nobility. You their manners war lasts. The queen was married some people. Playing the Briton couldn't afford this kind of pageantry. Winston Churchill defended a splash of color he's sad a long long hard road we must. A splash of color that his V driven away Evers news. Royal family a man was. If nothing else he abiding love and respect its subjects ordinary old. Take a certain pride of he's back. These fairy tale lives. David Bell as he without an awesome and good news Andrew and Sarah rolled back Buckingham Palace in the same boat man and wife. The rest of the family tanking along the hood. By the time the bride said thank you to her helpers 70000. People were marching up the street for the palace. Where they waited almost an hour for the finale. And I. Live in groove on the balcony. And you couldn't help thinking. Thirty million years since another young couple Queen Elizabeth and prince Phillip and Mary but the big Finley. Today there. Only fairy tales go with the. And ABC. Well the truth is you cannot get too good to see for a royal wedding unless you're playing one of the parts and since the chances of that are fairly limited. Despite what Richard said about the windsors the thing to do was get there early. Like ABC's Mike Lee. But it dumb uneasy wants another lifetime we don't know went in every dime. These kind of weddings don't grow on trees so a lot of people slept here all night. The security forces were up early as well looking up looking down looking sideways. Into bags into pockets and listened for trouble. There was not. A royal wedding belongs to everybody and just about everybody was represented from Australia. Do you America. We run out rule. The first time I don't read a lot of wall found they could stay tested in the paper believed he heard anywhere and we love and then reading and and this is perhaps the highest tribute a ball coming from an englishman aren't affair is so they suck up. Some may not remember this week other than a shiny coach flying past the friendly policeman who stood tall and help the little girl Seattle. Or the firemen who helped a big girl who got her head stuck in the front gate of Buckingham Palace. Millions will remember their own neighborhoods street fairs and garden parties and the excitement in Sarah's home village of dumber. It was also one of those rare days when the royal family let its hair down and acted like the rest of the sometimes do even Diana was clowning around. And like parents everywhere they carry their kids on their hips and their shoulders. Andrew and Sarah rode away from Buckingham Palace with a couple of private family jokes placed in the front and the back of the carriage. They are reportedly heading for the Azores. Mike Lee ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.