Transcript for July 29, 1981: The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

A wedding. Even the weather was glorious. In London here is Peter Jennings that are. Frank the sun was shining here in some polls cathedral this morning London. And much of the world was ready. Palace. It was seen. Accompanied by her ceremonial life guards and one arm detected disguised as a footman. The queen let the first royal procession down the well towards the cathedral. Where her son and heir would shortly be married. Okay. Consoles followed not far behind. Wearing the uniform of the naval commander he was accompanied by his brother and supporters than Sanders. At. And then from Clarence House the queen mother's residence on the ballot self the last coach. Drawing perhaps 600 million pair of eyes to lady Diana Spencer the first English girl to marry a prince of Wales in 300 years. We at her father the Earl Spencer Riverside lady Diana was within minutes. In the thick of London's adoration. Across true folder square. With memories of England's purity is naval times. Into the strand the ancient by away from the palace and Westminster to be even more ancient city of London. And finally the cathedral. With the queen and the prince of Wales leaving the glass coach rolled gracefully to a stop but the steps of some polls. The state temperatures were defeating welcome for a woman and a wedding dress which was a glorious surprise. From celebration. To ceremony. The bride's perception. Up the long native of this magnificent cathedrals the peoples church. The prince and lady Diana's choice. The important political guests from around the conspicuous. The archbishop of Canterbury had said it was a talent to have a private and sacred moment. In the midst of so much attention. So it is to take the I promise they'd be done references. To my rated rock my rated right. I Diana Frances. Take the Charleston it off and you'll take me. To my raided house. We have this spring. With his reading and I would be where I mean would it with my involvement my body I B fault the only. After all my well being accordance with the Irish man who. Triage. In the name of a father. The name of the father. And some the son after the beheading guess and then there's comment. The cathedral almost shudder as the music wounds. And rose again. Outside on the street the service have been broadcast and the people that cheered at the moment at the truthful. In a matter of seconds. Lady Diana had become Diana. The princess of Wales. It's ABC. Whether it was the addition of the title or just the end of the demanding ceremony. Diana suddenly seemed more relaxed she came out of the cathedral dean in every bit the royal highness she just become. For Charles to the position back to the palace seemed far happier time in flooded gone before. Never mind to keep repeating one of the praises of they found incorrectly. And it's the same free wedding jitters that had closed his bride to call him Philip Charles instead of Charles Philip. The 4600 million television guest. They only need to more humid tonight hundreds of thousands lined the route for the quickest of glances. And they don't have can't she's going to be a smashing claims she really isn't. My dad and he's. Okay. Okay okay. We're. Seeing yeah. Okay. All I know what WikiLeaks and noting and he didn't do the job. When all the royal carriages had gotten back police allowed fans to break through the barricades to fill up the mound the next event the appearance of the balcony. Where royalty has shared good news the londoners since queen Victoria's time. The prince and princess of Wales did not disappoint. Making an unprecedented poor appearances. And even responding in the crowd cried out and give her a kiss Charlie. OMI. On the balcony facing the cheering flag waving smiling too lazy people. Diana seemed to draw a special strength in the tiny children who in her attendance. Then and now was cleared and coaching for a pull down again daring Diana and Charles in your traveling clothes. And this is these two royals don't know how to have fun as the crowd discovered the balloons at best they carry. In Munich wins came to its quarterly station where the train to broadens the estate about an hour southwest of London to begin their honeymoon. Once again Diana seemed transformed. Five months ago noting her shyness in her fight a women's magazine wrote that lady Diana Spencer look like a charming young giraffe. Wondered by accident into the royal enclosure. Today as she set off with her new husband the heir to the throne of England she seemed very much to belong there herself. And insurer ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.