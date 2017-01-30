Transcript for 6 Killed, 5 in Critical Condition After Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Raids were carried out in Quebec this morning as investigators are trying to understand the motives to men. Who opened fire on a Canadian mosque Sunday night. Something that is walking. Being shuffled along the line and be open try it. The first calls to 911 came in just before 8 PM. Two people understanding. Nixon grain. It won't un human social calling including car. Ambushed as they prayed. Six were left dead eight more injured and then another call came in to 911 this one from one of the attackers. Here is suspect. Tactic nine and one. And invented but I can tell that being invoked the. Would the incident police arrested the first suspect on the scene and then found the second. One note worldwide terrorist that you log on I we. Canada's prime minister called it a terror attack on malls loans. Residents of Quebec say they will come together to support the Muslim members of their community. Who we need at this at this point in time is to show them that we accept them. And here in New York a similar message as police patrols are increased at little. Long. And New York's mayor had a message for the Muslim community here he said will protect you the NYPD will protect Yale. Clearly the attack on Canada having reverberations here in the United States. Long is act ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.