Transcript for Kim Jong Un meets with South Koreans

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met officials from the south for the first time since he came to power on the death of his father in 2011. The surprise visit with Andy announced from the office of the president of South Korea up to the delegation touched down in the North Korean capital Pyongyang. The two sides of the -- be discussing the easing of tensions which started with break through meetings at the Winter Olympics and the possibility. Of encouraging told between North Korea and the United States. This took seem unlikely with North Korea vowing never give up its nuclear weapons. And the US has said it wouldn't sit down to talks until dean you guys nation is on the table. The South Korean president has said he is pushing for the US to lower the threshold for talks and North Korea should show it is willing to Kenya their eyes. The South Korean delegation is scheduled to visit Washington office North Korean trip with one can expect the monster compromise. Judy McFarland ABC news London.

