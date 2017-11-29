S. Korea conducts missile test after N. Korea's latest launch

More
Video shows South Korea's military test-fire three missiles in response to North Korea's latest missile launch.
0:33 | 11/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for S. Korea conducts missile test after N. Korea's latest launch
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51453437,"title":"S. Korea conducts missile test after N. Korea's latest launch","duration":"0:33","description":"Video shows South Korea's military test-fire three missiles in response to North Korea's latest missile launch.","url":"/International/video/korea-conducts-missile-test-koras-latest-launch-51453437","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.