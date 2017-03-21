Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town

More
Spectacular lightning storm moves over Cape Town, South Africa, as dazzling lightning strikes illuminate the night sky.
0:28 | 03/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46276346,"title":"Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town","duration":"0:28","description":"Spectacular lightning storm moves over Cape Town, South Africa, as dazzling lightning strikes illuminate the night sky.","url":"/International/video/lighting-strikes-illuminate-night-sky-cape-town-46276346","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.