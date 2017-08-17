Lost engagement ring turns up in family's garden after 13 years

A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.
0:53 | 08/17/17

And this happened and September 2004. And really hits from Harvard. That's just doesn't seem real yet you know because I don't know yet just incited this Mickey Kathy. Reuters just kind of forgot are barred from certain yesterday. Bring around a shared. Maybe you're that maybe you have got to laugh about it.

