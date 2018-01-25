Louvre Museum shuts down lower level as River Seine continues to flood

More
Following weeks of heavy rain in Paris, the River Seine continues to rise -- now putting its famous Louvre Museum in danger.
0:44 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Louvre Museum shuts down lower level as River Seine continues to flood
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52604594,"title":"Louvre Museum shuts down lower level as River Seine continues to flood","duration":"0:44","description":"Following weeks of heavy rain in Paris, the River Seine continues to rise -- now putting its famous Louvre Museum in danger.","url":"/International/video/louvre-museum-shuts-lower-level-river-seine-continues-52604594","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.