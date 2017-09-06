Transcript for Making sense of the UK election results

That was all whole debate about security. And she used to be head of an on security in this country and there was a lot of criticism that she perhaps it make cuts that she shouldn't have to police services site. It was a real real surprise and Jeremy Corbin no one full he would do very well at all well he had a very good campaign he a lot of people out particularly young people. Young people came out in that drives for Jeremy Corbin we think maybe even as many as 63%. Of those in the and that kind of youth age bracket. Came out to Jeremy called incite a big shock this that the signals what kind of that throughout the campaign but is no one really paid much attention and now. Now it's time to figure out you know what shape this government takes. So let's talk about battle of it because it's very different to the way the United States government comes together when you talk about forming a government in Britain. What does that mean and how histories and they move forward from here. Well basically. We have a parliamentary system which means that when we fight we we Vectren individual who drew on a authorized parliament. The polity with the largest number of individuals is then allows to form a government if house the majority of seats in parliament 650 seats you need three to six just an off to be able to form a government run the country. Pat but she got three this point 38 team like her since and now she's had to look around all the parties have smaller numbers of seats in parliament. We have to join the dam in an alliance or coalition that a coalition. Into it and up until 2015 didn't it you'd have between the couture is that department of Democrats the small of policy. Now she has how to look. For a policy which will get a over the outline and she has done she's found the Democratic Unionist Party to small policy anal and Irish politics but has ten seats says caller I've not line. Now she's in the process of trying to figure out. The people who will form the government people like the secretary of state off a foreign minister. The Defense Secretary the Justice Minister the guy who's gonna guy. Two year to discuss outbreaks of negotiations that will form the government. But she's gonna have to include. The requirement of that policy of the Democratic Unionist Party because then Ivan have to be part of the government with the consensus. OK so here is where the rubber meets the road when it comes to let immediate consequences right James as as the big question you mentioned racks that. This issue this negotiation just but the starred in less than two weeks now right this is sort of negotiating how Britain is going to leave that union and what it means for everybody. During the make thought she was going to win and have a clear mandate going into those the upper hand a lot of strength of those negotiations. He doesn't now so what does it mean for practice that. There is no major policy in this country apart from that of a Democrats who don't have very many people in parliament tool. To want to stop wrecks it to bricks it is still probably going to happen. The difference is it's going to be a different kind of bricks it. She was very keen to make so that she wanted a hall of bricks it that if there was if these if the European Union came out with no deal well she would have no deal. And we were just an even that we would have to pay whatever penalty. Down the line. Now but is unlikely she said that she she wanted to leave the European Union at the European single market which is the trade bloc inside European markets European Europe. Which allowed each country to trade one another basically for free without tariffs but now. What she went said she wants to leave it now eyes as the likely that we want to leave so it's going to be a different kind of bricks it. And I think probably also. I own future is in the balance she says she wants to go to Europe to be able to do these negotiations that self. While united Europe itself look as a weakened leader maybe she's not so able to make this do this negotiation. It might mean that within her own party individuals stopped to look at maybe there's an opportunity to. To stage and leadership they didn't become the leader of the Conservative Party and that again. Prime minister and then what you're looking is possibly even another election but is there would have changed a prime minister to win the Conservative Party sect. What it means a bricks it is that it's probably going to and B today eat these negotiations as take place in ten days and we've already been told to go to leave. By between nineteen back date may sit tapes two at this point this is white so such such a big story it because. All of these things it took Lee announce that this really wasn't meant to happen.

