Transcript for Man armed with knives arrested in London on terror charges

A man arrested the night here the British parliament he's being held on suspicion of terrorism right now. The man is in his late twenties but no other information being released at this time. Police say there is no immediate don't threat to the public and no one was hurt in this and it's happened close to the location where a terror attack left four people dead last month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.