Transcript for Man Released in Berlin Attack Because of Insufficient Evidence

This morning Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the site of the country's. Deadliest attack in decades. This as the large truck. Used as a weapon of mass destruction is removed to be thoroughly examined for evidence miss this meeting. We Germany's top prosecutor first seeing the person detained yesterday may not have been the perpetrators. And later citing insufficient. Evidence releasing the suspect's. But this much they can confirm it was around 8 PM and early this truck suddenly came barely over a sidewalk and hit its frequent the stands where hundreds were out shopping at this Christmas. Market today but at shopping. And I stopped to respond to attacks message this American tourists believed that text message seat room right. I just high tailed it as ours I could and I hid behind a stall because there's really nowhere to go according to live wit. This is the truck was speeding and showed no signs of stopping traveling at least fifty yards before crashing to a halt. That truck is believed to be from Poland where it was registered and he attacked her allegedly hijacked a truck at some point murdering its polish driver. Found dead in that truck. Last for the man who has been released we're told hit a 23 year old from Pakistan in Germany as a refugee who has denied involvement with this attack from the beginning. As of the manhunt in Berlin. Is back on. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.