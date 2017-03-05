Martin Bashir on Princess Diana's last days

More
As the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana nears, Bashir joins the ladies to look back at her final days. The special airs Sunday at 9/8c on ABC.
5:27 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Martin Bashir on Princess Diana's last days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47183183,"title":"Martin Bashir on Princess Diana's last days","duration":"5:27","description":"As the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana nears, Bashir joins the ladies to look back at her final days. The special airs Sunday at 9/8c on ABC.","url":"/International/video/martin-bashir-princess-dianas-days-47183183","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.