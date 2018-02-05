Masked man steals McDonald's Monopoly vouchers

More
The burglar threatened staff at a McDonald's restaurant in West London before leaving the restaurant with vouchers.
0:24 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Masked man steals McDonald's Monopoly vouchers
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54875693,"title":"Masked man steals McDonald's Monopoly vouchers","duration":"0:24","description":"The burglar threatened staff at a McDonald's restaurant in West London before leaving the restaurant with vouchers.","url":"/International/video/masked-man-steals-mcdonalds-monopoly-vouchers-54875693","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.