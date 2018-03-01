Transcript for What do the mass protests in Iran mean?

Americans are seeing these extraordinary images out of protests. Now there's reports of violence and deaths. What's happening. I think after divided and two different parts that initially we had protests which were about a number of financial institutions which has collapsed. And people have lost their money and it been protesting. On and off for the last few months. Hoping that the government will do something about. Their losses. But last week in one of these protests. There was a small group that was much more radical. They were chanting anti process. Well honey slogans. Of the camp at other. Government officials and ultimately against the whole with the leadership the meter. And all the institutions of state. So and and then and the subsequent days we had smaller. Protest but they were more radical. And different cities. And the first head of protesters that were protesting for economic reasons they gradually. He part of me they went home because they didn't want to be associated with the more radical. Protests. But these radical protests. Name became very violent. And they started attacking banks. And police stations they've been using weapons and indicated he run well we have is that social media perhaps are being news. From outside. To instigate violence. And these entities outside Enron are known if they've in Europe they live in North America. And they even in especially in telegram. In their group state even teach people how to use Molotov cocktails or to make Molotov cocktails to be precise. So be running government is deeply concerned. That there's a double standards here that if these social media apps were to be used like this in the UK the United States. There would be very different reaction but when it comes to Iran it's tolerated. And there also called demonstrators rather than writers.

