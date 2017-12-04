Transcript for Melania Trump settles lawsuit against Daily Mail

First Lady bloody trump has settled her lawsuit against the Daily Mail the publication issuing a full and complete retraction and an apology tonight. For reporting rumors about her time as a model. The paper also agreeing to pay legal fees and a million dollars in damages the First Lady had asked for at least 150 million dollars claiming the report hurt her ability. To develop business relationships.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.