Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna

More
Drone video captures gorgeous visuals of lava flowing down Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, on Sicily in Italy.
1:16 | 04/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna
Oh yeah. I. And oh. Okay. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46842861,"title":"Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna","duration":"1:16","description":"Drone video captures gorgeous visuals of lava flowing down Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, on Sicily in Italy.","url":"/International/video/mesmerizing-lava-flow-mount-etna-46842861","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.