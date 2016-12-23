Millions of Red Crabs Take to Christmas Island for Breeding Season

More
Timelapse footage shows red crabs taking to the shores of Christmas Island during breeding season. Every year, millions of red crabs migrate to the island to breed and release their eggs.
0:47 | 12/23/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of Red Crabs Take to Christmas Island for Breeding Season
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44367693,"title":"Millions of Red Crabs Take to Christmas Island for Breeding Season","duration":"0:47","description":"Timelapse footage shows red crabs taking to the shores of Christmas Island during breeding season. Every year, millions of red crabs migrate to the island to breed and release their eggs.","url":"/International/video/millions-red-crabs-christmas-island-breeding-season-44367693","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.