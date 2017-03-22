The moment UK Parliament learned of apparent attack

More
David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police."
1:33 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The moment UK Parliament learned of apparent attack
The knowledge that I have which she's definitely so thought there and imitate. What plan able to say to the house is votes that has been a serious incidents within days is states. It seems that it's a police office has been staffed. The last. The alleged assailant. Walls salt by armed police. A and at ambulance is currently attending the scene. To remove the casualties. That. All also do reports. All. Flow of the bombing incidents in the vicinity. Of the Palace of Westminster. Not. I hope colleagues also I too appreciate. That it would be wrong of me here to go into further details. Until we have confirmation from the police. I'm from the house security authorities about what is going on. I sure whole endeavor let's do the very best I can both for the dispatch box. And by communicating. Week my opposite numbers and other political parties. To ensure that members all kept aware of what is happening but took the moment. The very clear advice from the police. And the direct security in the house is who we shoot remain. Under suspension and good feet chain bush should remain in lockdown until we receive advice that it is safe to go back to normal procedures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46303150,"title":"The moment UK Parliament learned of apparent attack","duration":"1:33","description":"David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a \"police officer has been stabbed\" and an \"alleged assailant was shot by armed police.\"","url":"/International/video/moment-uk-parliament-learned-apparent-attack-46303150","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.