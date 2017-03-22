Transcript for The moment UK Parliament learned of apparent attack

The knowledge that I have which she's definitely so thought there and imitate. What plan able to say to the house is votes that has been a serious incidents within days is states. It seems that it's a police office has been staffed. The last. The alleged assailant. Walls salt by armed police. A and at ambulance is currently attending the scene. To remove the casualties. That. All also do reports. All. Flow of the bombing incidents in the vicinity. Of the Palace of Westminster. Not. I hope colleagues also I too appreciate. That it would be wrong of me here to go into further details. Until we have confirmation from the police. I'm from the house security authorities about what is going on. I sure whole endeavor let's do the very best I can both for the dispatch box. And by communicating. Week my opposite numbers and other political parties. To ensure that members all kept aware of what is happening but took the moment. The very clear advice from the police. And the direct security in the house is who we shoot remain. Under suspension and good feet chain bush should remain in lockdown until we receive advice that it is safe to go back to normal procedures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.