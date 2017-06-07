Transcript for Mosul days away from liberation from tight grip of ISIS

I says has been in Mosul for three years now in their about the post out of the city completely. Officials hearsay but also could be liberated from the tight grip of I says any day now. We've seen the dramatic images coming out of western Mosul where hundreds of ices fighters have been holding out as the Milwaukee military police his into the city. This is what. Men women children the elderly seen fleeing neighborhoods long enough that's why I think it's. Pentagon officials say nearly two million people have left the city some hoping to return but it could be a long road back to normalcy. In eastern Mosul where I was pushed out months ago civilians are moving back into their homes. A top general says the area now has a vibrant market life. And wrinkles that recovery eastern Mosul as nothing short of a miracle. But western Mosul has seen much more destruction. You an official estimating it could cost a billion dollars to rebuild. US troops on the ground in Iraq have trained and equipped Iraqi Security Forces to retake animals will. Now those Iraqi troops are ready to keep the city's safe. As compact as expected and San. Stepping promise ABC news the.

