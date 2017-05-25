-
Now Playing: Manchester residents come together to honor bombing victims
-
Now Playing: UK halts intel sharing with US over Manchester leaks
-
Now Playing: Mourners visit Manchester memorial
-
Now Playing: Mothers in Manchester share sentiments after attack that killed 22
-
Now Playing: Hugs, tears and applause when proud British Muslim meets Manchester mayor
-
Now Playing: Trump holds meetings with NATO and EU leaders.
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
-
Now Playing: Manchester mayor 'felt sick to the pit of my stomach' when he saw US media leaks
-
Now Playing: Deaths on Mount Everest raise safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester Arena blast survivors
-
Now Playing: Iraqi photojournalist reveals graphic torture by soldiers
-
Now Playing: Scenes of 'sadistic' torture captured on tape
-
Now Playing: President Trump meets with EU leaders
-
Now Playing: Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief
-
Now Playing: Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home
-
Now Playing: Army battles ISIS-linked militants in besieged Philippine city
-
Now Playing: British authorities are searching for Manchester bomber's potential 'network'
-
Now Playing: 7 people under arrest in connection to Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: The headlines, the latest on the fast moving investigation in Manchester.
-
Now Playing: Multifaith vigil held in downtown Manchester