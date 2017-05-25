Mothers in Manchester share sentiments after attack that killed 22

More
The attack at Manchester Arena left many children dead.
7:06 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mothers in Manchester share sentiments after attack that killed 22

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47642360,"title":"Mothers in Manchester share sentiments after attack that killed 22","duration":"7:06","description":"The attack at Manchester Arena left many children dead.","url":"/International/video/mothers-manchester-share-sentiments-attack-killed-22-47642360","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.